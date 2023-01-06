Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.60 million-$514.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.79 million.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.2 %

BOOT stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boot Barn by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

