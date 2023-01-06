Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 54,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

