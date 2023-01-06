Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYF opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

