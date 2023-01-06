Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.95. Braskem shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 3,227 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). Braskem had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

