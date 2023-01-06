Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

