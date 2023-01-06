Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 790 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47.

