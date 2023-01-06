Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

