Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

