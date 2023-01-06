Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

