Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $79.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.