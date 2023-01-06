Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 14,969 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $6.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

