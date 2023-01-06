Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 21,210 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78.

