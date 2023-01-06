Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.8 %

UPS stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

