Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $560.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

