Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$23.64

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TSE:MAG opened at C$22.09 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 58.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.98.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,911,362.08. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

