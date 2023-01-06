Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $75.56

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,893.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 212,283 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

