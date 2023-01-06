Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $54.63 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.58.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $80,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,563 shares of company stock worth $5,679,207. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

