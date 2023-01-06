Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.09

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.09 and traded as low as C$43.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$43.53, with a volume of 277,824 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.61. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

