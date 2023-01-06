Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,650 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 160.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.4% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $450.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

