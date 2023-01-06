Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last ninety days. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.