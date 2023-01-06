Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.