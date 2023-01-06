Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 762 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CEVA worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CEVA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CEVA by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $25.49 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

