Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

