Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 156,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,046,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.49 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

