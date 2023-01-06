Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $205.92 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.43.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

