Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 15,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 608,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

