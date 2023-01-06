Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

CAH traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. 13,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

