Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Price Down 2%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.88. 81,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 59,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $382.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.