Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Hits $68.86 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,561,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

