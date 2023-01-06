Casper 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.78 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Casper has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $296.96 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,410,821,990 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,839,396 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,408,466,266 with 10,647,640,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02805842 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,749,603.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

