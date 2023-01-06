Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $300.00 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $300.00 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,410,428,052 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,471,730 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,408,466,266 with 10,647,640,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02805842 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,749,603.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

