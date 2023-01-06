CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 2.7% Higher

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

(Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.