CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 2.7% Higher

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
