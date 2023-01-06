Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.26 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

