Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. 3,776,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,054. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

