Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.