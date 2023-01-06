Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,313 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 35.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

