Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 9.7 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.07.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

