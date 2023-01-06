Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 462 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

