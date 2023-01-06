Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $617,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

SCI stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.