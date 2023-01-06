Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kemper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kemper Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.