Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,306 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NorthWestern worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NWE opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.