Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

