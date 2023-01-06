Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$11.46. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 10,200 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.8285714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

