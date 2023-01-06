Chia (XCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180.98 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Chia has a market capitalization of $180.98 million and $4.90 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $29.48 or 0.00175035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,138,706 coins and its circulating supply is 6,138,706 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

