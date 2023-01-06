Cindicator Trading 24% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $750,631.40 and $296.30 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

