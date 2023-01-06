CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 7.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

CI&T Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 47.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 182,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

