Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

CLFD traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. 166,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,191,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

