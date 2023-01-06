Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £146.25 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($176.20).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,105 ($13.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($186.39).

On Monday, November 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £144.06 ($173.57).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,120 ($13.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,359. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,019.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,052.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,036.77. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 872 ($10.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,474 ($17.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

CBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.25) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,300 ($15.66).

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.