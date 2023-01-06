Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £146.25 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($176.20).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,105 ($13.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($186.39).
- On Monday, November 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £144.06 ($173.57).
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CBG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,120 ($13.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,359. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,019.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,052.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,036.77. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 872 ($10.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,474 ($17.76).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
