Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $381,235.44 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,495,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $246.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

