Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,250.17 on Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $802.10 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,250.17 or 0.07377091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

